BLOOMINGTON — Gust Ferri, 96, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:55 am on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born February 7, 1925 in Guthrie, IL, son of Agostino and Giovanna Ferri. He married Betty J. Roll on June 2, 1952 in Cullom. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2012.

Surviving are his daughters, Janice (Robert) Esser of WI and Dolores Ferri of Bloomington.

He was a United States World War II Navy Veteran and life-time member of the VFW Post in Farmer City.