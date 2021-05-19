BLOOMINGTON — Gwen L. Threlfall, 65, of Bloomington passed away May 16, 2021. She was born July 14, 1955 to Charles and Marie (Segobiano) Threlfall.

Gwen is survived by her daughter, Sharona (Patrick) Carr; grandkids: Dusty, Skylar, Lucy, Treyton; mother; two sisters and one brother. She is preceded in passing by her father.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. and a celebration of life will be held on Friday May 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 2810 Tractor Lane, Bloomington.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.