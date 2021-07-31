EUREKA — A Celebration of Life will be held for Gwendolyn L. Phillips on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Eureka Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Major Street, Eureka, IL 61530. Please join the family at the church from 9:30 a.m.
EUREKA — A Celebration of Life will be held for Gwendolyn L. Phillips on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Eureka Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Major Street, Eureka, IL 61530. Please join the family at the church from 9:30 a.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.