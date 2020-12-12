BLOOMINGTON - Gwendolyn W. "Gwen" Ingold, 100, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 5:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Martin Health Care at Westminster Village in Bloomington.

Gwen was born September 3, 1920 in Brandon, Canada the daughter of Otis and Aurilla Wadsworth Townsley. They preceded her in death. She married Dean E. Hastings who died in 1970 after 28 years together. She later married Juan "Jay" Ingold and they were married 35 years until his death.

Surviving are two children: Pamela Jane Hardigree of Farmers Branch, TX and Dean "Skip" (Terri) Hastings of El Paso; two stepchildren Dallas (Meb) Ingold of Aurora, CO and Linda (David) Miller of Sonora, CA; seven grandchildren: Lisa (Mike) Hiscocks, Lief Fuhrman, Erik Fuhrman, Jessica Hardigree, Jamison Hardigree, Sean Hastings, and Chris (Erin) Hastings; nine great grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Gwen worked in Chicago for many years as a secretary. She loved cats, and enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, playing bridge, painting, walking, and spending time with her family. She was loved by family and friends, especially recently by the staff at Martin Health Care who truly became her second family.

Cremation rites were accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date.