BLOOMINGTON — H. Mardelle Sturm, 80, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She was born on June 29, 1940 in Fairbury, IL a daughter of Glenn and Fern Cline Farney.

Survivors include her sons: Greg (Angie) Sturm of Bloomington; Scott (Alvena) Sturm of Washburn; Steve (Julie) Sturm of Bloomington; two sisters: Helen (Gary) Bell of Henderson, KY; Sharon (Bob) Simmons of Lake Havasu City, AZ; three grandchildren: Kiley Sturm, Lindsey (Tom) Prior; Stephanie Sturm; two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bob Farney.

H. Mardelle worked in the call center at Country Companies for 20 years retiring on September 24, 2004 as Billing Services Specialist.

She enjoyed to read and play on the internet in her spare time.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.