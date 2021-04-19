NORMAL — Hallie Hoffarth, 87, of Normal, entered life triumphant on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her residence. Hallie was born August 26, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Henry Herman and Etta Addel (Shannon) Hallerman.

Hallie was the valedictorian of the E. St. Louis High School class of 1951. Her husband, Richard also graduated in the class of 1951. They attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL and married in 1953. After graduation, both accepted jobs at State Farm Insurance, Bloomington, IL. Hallie later earned her master's degree in Mathematics at Illinois State University and then taught at ISU and Bloomington High School. She returned to work at State Farm Insurance in the Systems Department, in 1978, retiring in 1991.

Hallie's passions were her family, church, playing tennis, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, football, reading, crossword puzzles, spending winters in Florida after retirement, and contract bridge.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard William Hoffarth; parents, Henry and Etta Hallerman; brother, Ray Hallerman; sister, Margie Grudzinski.