NORMAL — A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke Union Church, Bloomington. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m.

Hallie's passions were her family, church, playing tennis, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, football, reading, crossword puzzles, spending winters in Florida after retirement, and contract bridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke Union Church, the American Heart Association or a charity of the donor's choice.