Hank Payne

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Hank served in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War as an airman. During this time he was inducted in the Royal Order of the Shellbacks. Following his military service, Hank returned to Lexington and began his career working at Illinois State University as a grounds keeper. He also worked at the Payne & Wick Family Farms in Lexington through 2015. Hank was truly the "right-hand man" on the farm for his father during those years.

Hank was an amazing person and had a heart of gold. He took care of his siblings, parents and family, always protecting and always lending a helping hand. Hank loved farming, working outside and spending time at his home at Lake Bloomington, which he described as "the best place on earth." Hank cherished "his girls," Rose and Mary, more than anything. Hank was incredibly proud to call Rose his best friend and partner, and Mary his daughter.

This is the short story of Hank's life, but there was much more to him and the 47 years he lived. Although exhaustion and pain pursued him in his final days, Hank O. Payne made it his priority to live and not focus on dying.

