Hank Payne

LAKE BLOOMINGTON — Hank Ora Payne, of Lake Bloomington, passed away at 10:30am. Saturday (May 9, 2020) with his family by his side at his home, after a courageous three-year battle with kidney cancer. Although only 47 years of age at the time of his death, Hank impacted many lives in his lifetime.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 10 people will be allowed in memorial home at a time. A private graveside service will be Tuesday at the Lexington Cemetery with the Rev. Garry Gromley officiating, with full military rites being conducted by the Lexington American Legion Post 291. Per Hank's request cremation rites were accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hank O. Payne Scholarship Foundation.
Hank was born on May 19, 1972, in Normal, the cherished and beloved son of Roger "Peely" and Jeanene Wick Payne. They survive. He is survived by the love of his life, H. Rose Payne, whom he married on July 2, 2010, in Pontiac. The two share a daughter, Mary Hinthorn, whom Hank cherished and considered his own.
Hank was the patriarch of his many siblings and a remarkable big brother. Surviving siblings include Angie (Thomas Baumann) Nagel, Munich, Germany; Bree (Kevin) Powers, Heyworth; Sam Payne, Lexington; Skye (Bryan) Wilken, Bloomington; Blair (Ryan) Abraham, Pontiac; Whitney (Bryan) Clark, El Paso; many nieces and nephews, whom Hank loved dearly include Page and Lucas Powers; Julia Wilken; Kennedy and Ty Abraham; Brooklyn, Brynn and Benny Clark.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Hank served in the U.S. Navy during the Gulf War as an airman. During this time he was inducted in the Royal Order of the Shellbacks. Following his military service, Hank returned to Lexington and began his career working at Illinois State University as a grounds keeper. He also worked at the Payne & Wick Family Farms in Lexington through 2015. Hank was truly the "right-hand man" on the farm for his father during those years.
Hank was an amazing person and had a heart of gold. He took care of his siblings, parents and family, always protecting and always lending a helping hand. Hank loved farming, working outside and spending time at his home at Lake Bloomington, which he described as "the best place on earth." Hank cherished "his girls," Rose and Mary, more than anything. Hank was incredibly proud to call Rose his best friend and partner, and Mary his daughter.
This is the short story of Hank's life, but there was much more to him and the 47 years he lived. Although exhaustion and pain pursued him in his final days, Hank O. Payne made it his priority to live and not focus on dying.
