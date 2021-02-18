EUREKA — Hannah Jean McCarty, 94, of Eureka, passed away at 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 with family by her side.

She was born April 23, 1926 in McLean County to Loil Wesley and Mary Fern Lipsey Williams. She married John R. McCarty on October 10, 1948. He died on November 22, 2007 in Eureka.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Surviving are two sons: Tim (Jan) McCarty of Greencastle, PA, Todd (Karen) McCarty of Imperial, MO; one daughter, Jane (Brad) Deckert of Eureka, IL; one sister, Mary (Bob) Howe of Farmer City; and two grandsons: Jacob and Joshua McCarty.

Hannah was a homemaker and a former member of the Farmer City United Methodist Church. She was a doer for all. If something needed done, she would take care of it. She had many life-long friends and enjoyed spending time with them all.

She has donated her body to science. There will be no formal service at this time. Argo-Ruestman-Harris is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Farmer City United Methodist Church or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at jdrf.org. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.