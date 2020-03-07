Harlan E. Schweitzer Jr.

Harlan was a member of the NRA and enjoyed going to the shooting range. He also enjoyed old time radio, riding his Harley Davidson and his Ram Truck. Family was first to Harlan, from helping his children with projects around their house to playing Santa at Christmas at cousin Vickie's house. He will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

The family would like to thank all of their friends and relatives who kept them in their prayers during Harlan's illness. They would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses they met along the way who cared for him and showed such compassion, including their “Angels”, Dr. Bhardwaj and Nurse Patia at the Peoria Heart Failure Clinic.

“Dear Harlan, dad and grandpa, It was an honor to be with and care for you in your final days here. But we know you now have no pain and that you are finally at peace. We will love you always and forever and always, always miss you."

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

To send flowers to the family of Harlan Schweitzer, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.