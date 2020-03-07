NORMAL — Harlan E. Schweitzer Jr., 67, of Normal, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Thursday (March 5, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. There will be no visitation. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.
Harlan was born Nov. 10, 1952 in Bloomington, the son of Harlan and Joan E. Croke Schweitzer, Sr. He married Pamela Hefler Hoback on May 27, 1977 in Bloomington. She survives.
He is also survived by four children, Michael (Lori) Hoback of Bloomington, Laura Hoback Winters of McLean, Catherine Hoback (Joe) Kennedy of Bloomington and Matthew Schweitzer of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Katie (Randy) Cassady, Karlie Rose (Tucker Brand) Winters, Rachel Hoback and Dylan Winters; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Wyatt Cassady; four brothers, Mark (Glenda) Schweitzer, Mike (Donna) Schweitzer and Joe (Dawn) Schweitzer, all of Bloomington and Rob Schweitzer of Mackinaw.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harlan was a 1971 graduate of University High School. He owned and operated his own business, Extended Labor, Inc., which is a staffing company. He was a lifelong member of Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Harlan was a member of the NRA and enjoyed going to the shooting range. He also enjoyed old time radio, riding his Harley Davidson and his Ram Truck. Family was first to Harlan, from helping his children with projects around their house to playing Santa at Christmas at cousin Vickie's house. He will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
The family would like to thank all of their friends and relatives who kept them in their prayers during Harlan's illness. They would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses they met along the way who cared for him and showed such compassion, including their “Angels”, Dr. Bhardwaj and Nurse Patia at the Peoria Heart Failure Clinic.
“Dear Harlan, dad and grandpa, It was an honor to be with and care for you in your final days here. But we know you now have no pain and that you are finally at peace. We will love you always and forever and always, always miss you."
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.