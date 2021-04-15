 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harlen "Butch" Cotter

Harlen "Butch" Cotter

{{featured_button_text}}
Harlen "Butch" Cotter

DAMASCUS, Maryland — Harlen "Butch" Cotter passed away on April 10, 2021 at the age of 73.

Throughout his career as a coach, principal, superintendent and bank officer, Butch left a lasting impact on the communities where he lived and worked. He was a great leader and speaker, and he challenged teachers, colleagues and students to dare to be great.

Butch treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. He was a special man to many people, but above all else he was greatly loved by his family and will be deeply missed.

Butch is survived by his wife, Diane Cotter; his daughters: Anna Egan (Sean) and Ellen Kosberg (Hallvard); grandchildren: Olivia, Abby, and T.J. Egan, and Eva and Philip Kosberg. He is also survived by his brother, Kevin Cotter (Jan) and his sister-in-law, Dorene Cotter. Butch was preceded in death by his son, Dan Howard Cotter, and his brother, Mark Cotter.

The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran, 16420 S. Westland Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Condolences can be shared at www.goinghomecares.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News