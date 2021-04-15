DAMASCUS, Maryland — Harlen "Butch" Cotter passed away on April 10, 2021 at the age of 73.

Throughout his career as a coach, principal, superintendent and bank officer, Butch left a lasting impact on the communities where he lived and worked. He was a great leader and speaker, and he challenged teachers, colleagues and students to dare to be great.

Butch treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. He was a special man to many people, but above all else he was greatly loved by his family and will be deeply missed.

Butch is survived by his wife, Diane Cotter; his daughters: Anna Egan (Sean) and Ellen Kosberg (Hallvard); grandchildren: Olivia, Abby, and T.J. Egan, and Eva and Philip Kosberg. He is also survived by his brother, Kevin Cotter (Jan) and his sister-in-law, Dorene Cotter. Butch was preceded in death by his son, Dan Howard Cotter, and his brother, Mark Cotter.

The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran, 16420 S. Westland Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Condolences can be shared at www.goinghomecares.com.