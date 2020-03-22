LeROY — Harley G. Pendley, 81, of LeRoy, passed away at 4:43 a.m. Friday (March 20, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.

Information for a celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born July 7, 1938, in Dunbar, Ky., to Garland L. and Bonnie McKinney Pendley. He married Mary Jeanette Hadfield on June 14, 1959, in LeRoy. She survives in LeRoy.

Also surviving are one son, Victor (Melissa) Pendley, LeRoy; two daughters, Crystal (Joe) Shoufler of Farmer City and Annette (Aaron) Stine of Bloomington; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters, Dorothy (“Kip”) Tomlinson of Fairfield, Geneva Mayer of LeRoy and Sue (Jim) Ferrell of Herrin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Tim Pendley; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; and one sister.

Harley was a millwright and was a member of the Illinois National Guard. He and his wife attended the First Baptist Church of LeRoy.

