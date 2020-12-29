 Skip to main content
Harold C. Hill, Jr.
Harold C. Hill, Jr.

BLOOMINGTON - Harold C. Hill, Jr. passed away of COVID-19 on December 25, 2020 one day short of his 95th birthday. Harold was born in Bloomington, IL on December 26, 1925. He married Gertrude Rogers on May 16, 1947, a marriage that lasted 71 years, until her passing in 2018. He rejoined her on Christmas which was their favorite holiday.

A lifetime resident of Bloomington, Harold joined the US Marine Corps and served his country during WWII. Upon returning home, he became a police officer and served the Bloomington community for 30 years, retiring as a lieutenant. Harold was a kind, humble, family oriented, and hardworking man.

His survivors include: daughter Marcia Reabe (Kevin), daughter DeAnn Currie; son Mark Hill (Troy); and grandchildren: Lissa Cox (Bob), Lee Hill (Stephanie), Kelly Edge (Justin), and great grandchildren, Grey Hill, Avery Hill, Lukas Edge, and Micah Edge.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude, his parents Harold and Gladys, one brother Donald Hill, and granddaughter Haley Currie.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center for the love and care they provided him.

Visitation will be held Monday January 4, 2021 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private family funeral service will be held following the visitation. Burial will conclude at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

