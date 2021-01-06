BLOOMINGTON —
Harold C. Skillrud, 92, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his residence.
There will be a private family service on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington, with Pastor David Glesne officiating. Burial will follow at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.
Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Harold was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the son of Amanda T. and Harold B. Skillrud on June 29, 1928. He married Lois Amy Dickhart on June 8, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Surviving are his wife of 69 years; three children: David (Deb) Skillrud, Bloomington; Janet (Fred) Render, Downs; and John Skillrud, Bloomington; grandchildren: Hans (Donata) Skillrud, Kirsten (Chet Imhoff) Skillrud, Leif (Victoria Black) Skillrud, Andrew (Jordan) Bass, Christine (Danny Greenfield) Bass, Nathaniel Bass, Rikka Skillrud, Meta (fiance Kolton Canales) Skillrud and Linnea Skillrud; step grandchildren: Kara (Mike) Heuer, Janel (Brian) Rapp, and Chad (Amanda) Render; two great grandchildren, Thomas and Clare Bass; seven step great grandchildren: Sydney, Grace Heuer, Tucker, Carter, Jenna Rapp, and Camden and Mae Render; sister, Doris (Robert) Earl, Eden Prairie, MN.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mavis and brother, Robert.
Harold graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1950. He enrolled in Augustana Theological Seminary in Rock Island, IL for four years, one of which was an internship in Syosset, Long Island, New York, organizing a new congregation. Upon completing seminary training, he accepted a call to St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL. During the 25 years he served, the church grew significantly. Being a visionary, he encouraged the purchase of 10 acres of land on the growing edge of the East Side of town. Ground breaking for a new sanctuary was November 9, 1958, and the church enjoyed significant growth.
In 1979, he accepted a call to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia, where he served for eight years. He was elected Bishop of the Southeastern Synod and served from 1987-1995. He was Regional Representative for the ELCA Board of Pensions from 1995-2005. He served as chairman on many boards including chairman of the USA Lutheran - Catholic Dialogue. This included a private audience with Pope John Paul II.
He authored many publications, sermons and articles.
Harold's hobbies and interests included home and family, photography and travel.
His worldwide traveling allowed him to witness the diverse world that God created.
He was a man of great faith, grace and love. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
There will be an online service available for viewing on the St. John's website.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.