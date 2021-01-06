Harold C. Skillrud

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mavis and brother, Robert.

Harold graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1950. He enrolled in Augustana Theological Seminary in Rock Island, IL for four years, one of which was an internship in Syosset, Long Island, New York, organizing a new congregation. Upon completing seminary training, he accepted a call to St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL. During the 25 years he served, the church grew significantly. Being a visionary, he encouraged the purchase of 10 acres of land on the growing edge of the East Side of town. Ground breaking for a new sanctuary was November 9, 1958, and the church enjoyed significant growth.

In 1979, he accepted a call to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia, where he served for eight years. He was elected Bishop of the Southeastern Synod and served from 1987-1995. He was Regional Representative for the ELCA Board of Pensions from 1995-2005. He served as chairman on many boards including chairman of the USA Lutheran - Catholic Dialogue. This included a private audience with Pope John Paul II.

He authored many publications, sermons and articles.

Harold's hobbies and interests included home and family, photography and travel.