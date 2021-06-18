BLOOMINGTON — Harold Cook, 71, of Merrillvile, IN, formerly of Bloomington, passed away at 5:22 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home.

His funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington with Pastor Timothy Mark Harris officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Associations.

Harold was born on March 28, 1950, in Chicago, IL, a son to James and Lizzel (Varnado) Cook.

Surviving are his sons: Chase Cook of Kansas City, MO and Harold Cook, Jr., of Decatur; daughter, Angela Cook of Chicago; mother, Lizzel Cook of Lincoln; five grandchildren; and eight siblings.

He was preceded in death by his father, daughter Crystal Cook, and three siblings.

Online condolences and memories of Harold may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.