CHAMPAIGN — Harold D. Hanson Jr., 89, of Champaign, was surrounded by his family when he went to be with the Lord on Monday evening (June 8, 2020) at his home.

He was born Sept. 29, 1930, in Harlingen, Texas, a son of Harold and Louise Brink Hanson. He married Beverly J. Lillis on March 7, 1954, in Elvaston. She survives.

He is survived by two children, Rebecca (Steven) Schluter, Rantoul, and Brent (Kimberly) Hanson, Hudson; a brother, Robert (Linda) Hanson, Iowa; a sister, Martha (Bob) Felgar, Alabama; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved daughter, Cynthia Eichelberger.

He served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force. Later he worked another 21 years at Kraft Foods. He was faithfully committed to and attended the Moriah Foundation in Normal.

Harold was a kind and loving man; he loved the Lord and his family. He was slow to anger and loving and gracious to all.

Private services were held in a burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Rantoul. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.

