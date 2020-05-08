Harold Edgar Seiz
0 entries

Harold Edgar Seiz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Harold Edgar Seiz, 70, of Normal, formerly of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at his residence.

A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Waverly East Cemetery in Waverly. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Harold was born on Nov. 8, 1949 in Springfield, to Edgar Harold and Lillian Frances (Bliesner) Seiz.

Surviving are his daughter, Samantha Seiz and grandson, Cole Beer, Howard, S.D.; sisters, Ann Lewis, Springfield; and Nancee (Andy) Click, Trenton, Mo.; brother, Trent (Colette) Knoles, Athens; nieces, Julie Seiz, Jessie Knoles, and Emily (Austin) Smith; nephews, Christopher (Beth) Perkins and Bobby Glick; and great-niece, Lillian Jean Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Warren Seiz; brother-in-law, Stan Glick; and his beloved dog, Maggie.

Harold proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 0116 in Vermont, Illinois, the United Auto Workers Local 2488, the United Mine Workers of America, and the American Legion Post 0635 of Greenfield.

Before retiring, Harold worked for Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing of America for over 20 years after working the coal mines in Southern Illinois. Harold was a kind, family-first man who knew no strangers, was quick with a joke, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial contributions may be made to Manteno Veterans' Home, 1 Veteran's Drive, Manteno, IL 60950. Online condolences and memories of Harold may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Seiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News