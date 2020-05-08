× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Harold Edgar Seiz, 70, of Normal, formerly of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at his residence.

A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Waverly East Cemetery in Waverly. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Harold was born on Nov. 8, 1949 in Springfield, to Edgar Harold and Lillian Frances (Bliesner) Seiz.

Surviving are his daughter, Samantha Seiz and grandson, Cole Beer, Howard, S.D.; sisters, Ann Lewis, Springfield; and Nancee (Andy) Click, Trenton, Mo.; brother, Trent (Colette) Knoles, Athens; nieces, Julie Seiz, Jessie Knoles, and Emily (Austin) Smith; nephews, Christopher (Beth) Perkins and Bobby Glick; and great-niece, Lillian Jean Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Warren Seiz; brother-in-law, Stan Glick; and his beloved dog, Maggie.

Harold proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 0116 in Vermont, Illinois, the United Auto Workers Local 2488, the United Mine Workers of America, and the American Legion Post 0635 of Greenfield.