NORMAL — Harold Edgar Seiz, 70, of Normal, formerly of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at his residence.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Waverly East Cemetery in Waverly. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Harold was born on Nov. 8, 1949 in Springfield, to Edgar Harold and Lillian Frances (Bliesner) Seiz.
Surviving are his daughter, Samantha Seiz and grandson, Cole Beer, Howard, S.D.; sisters, Ann Lewis, Springfield; and Nancee (Andy) Click, Trenton, Mo.; brother, Trent (Colette) Knoles, Athens; nieces, Julie Seiz, Jessie Knoles, and Emily (Austin) Smith; nephews, Christopher (Beth) Perkins and Bobby Glick; and great-niece, Lillian Jean Perkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Warren Seiz; brother-in-law, Stan Glick; and his beloved dog, Maggie.
Harold proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 0116 in Vermont, Illinois, the United Auto Workers Local 2488, the United Mine Workers of America, and the American Legion Post 0635 of Greenfield.
Before retiring, Harold worked for Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing of America for over 20 years after working the coal mines in Southern Illinois. Harold was a kind, family-first man who knew no strangers, was quick with a joke, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Manteno Veterans' Home, 1 Veteran's Drive, Manteno, IL 60950. Online condolences and memories of Harold may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.