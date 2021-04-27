Harold Joseph Born

Harold attended Evansville College for two years before being drafted into the US Army in February 1943 and was eventually assigned to a heavy weapons company. He was a POW in Germany from November 1944 to May 1945. As the war was ending and the Russians approached, guards marched the POWs westward. During that march, Harold and several others escaped into the woods. After five days and 100 miles of being strafed and bombed, they returned to the safety of U.S. military control. He received a Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone.

Upon returning to civilian life and graduating from Rose Polytechnic in 1949 with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Harold worked for Phillips Petroleum. In 1955 he entered graduate school at Iowa State University, receiving his PhD in Physics in 1960. He was employed at Whirlpool for one year before deciding to pursue a career in teaching.

In 1961, Harold and Betty moved to Normal, IL after accepting a position teaching physics at Illinois State University. He became the First Chairman of the newly-formed Physics Department in 1966 and remained in that position until 1986, when he retired.