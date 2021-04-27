BLOOMINGTON — Harold Joseph Born, 98, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Martin Health Center in Bloomington, IL.
His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Harold was born on November 22, 1922 in Evansville, IN, the son of Harold and Marie (Gronotte) Born. Harold married Betty Jean Rasche on April 15, 1950 in Louisville, KY. They were blessed with over 71 years of marriage.
Harold is survived by his wife, Betty; sons: Christopher (Vicki) of La Crosse, WI and David (Peg) of Midland, MI; grandchildren: Ryan (Kristin) Born, Michael (Amanda) Born, Daniel (Stephanie) Born, Amy (Marc) Sandau, Hayley (fiance Ryan Korby) Born, and Julie (Jon) Smoes; great grandchildren: Harrison and Callie Born, Reagan and Joseph Born, George (and Helen-due June 2021) Born, Madelyn and Jacob Sandau, and Easton and Hadley Smoes. Harold is also survived by his brother, Robert Born and sister, Mary Louise Ashburn.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: James Born and William Born and his sisters: Lucille Herr, Rose Marie Bergschneider, and Betty Ann Born.
Harold attended Evansville College for two years before being drafted into the US Army in February 1943 and was eventually assigned to a heavy weapons company. He was a POW in Germany from November 1944 to May 1945. As the war was ending and the Russians approached, guards marched the POWs westward. During that march, Harold and several others escaped into the woods. After five days and 100 miles of being strafed and bombed, they returned to the safety of U.S. military control. He received a Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone.
Upon returning to civilian life and graduating from Rose Polytechnic in 1949 with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Harold worked for Phillips Petroleum. In 1955 he entered graduate school at Iowa State University, receiving his PhD in Physics in 1960. He was employed at Whirlpool for one year before deciding to pursue a career in teaching.
In 1961, Harold and Betty moved to Normal, IL after accepting a position teaching physics at Illinois State University. He became the First Chairman of the newly-formed Physics Department in 1966 and remained in that position until 1986, when he retired.
Harold was an avid, skilled woodworker who could build or repair anything. He and Betty traveled extensively and sailed on the windjammer, American Eagle, for 1-2 weeks each summer for over 20 years, making many memories. He enjoyed fishing trips in Canada with his friends, sons, and grandsons for many years. He was well-loved and was looked up to by those who knew him.
Memorials can be made to the Illinois State University Physics Department-General Fund, Campus Box 8000, Normal, IL 61790-8000 (in memory of Dr. Harold J. Born) or to OSF Eastern Region - Home Care, 211 N. Landmark Dr., Ste D-3, Normal, IL, 61761.
