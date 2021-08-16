LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Harold L Burns, age 91, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on July 23, 2021, after suffering a brain hemorrhage several days earlier. Harold was born on March 31,1930 to Leonard and Ethel Burns in Springfield, Illinois. He grew up in Springfield and after graduating from Feitshans High School, he served in the United States Naval Reserves, and then went on to study Business at Illinois State University (ISU) where he obtained a master's degree in Business. After graduation, he taught at Danvers High School in Danvers Illinois and then was offered a job at Illinois State University in purchasing. He stayed at Illinois State for 30 years in various positions, but retired in 1987 as the Comptroller. He was very proud of ISU and he always enjoyed chatting with anyone about the college. He especially liked to talk about its growth over the years; when he started in 1957 the college enrollment was 3,000, and when he retired enrollment was 20,000. He loved to reminisce about the new programs, new buildings, and the many people he worked with - he truly loved education and believed in it so deeply.

At the age of 17, in Springfield one evening, he went skating at the Park Skating Rink on Stanford Avenue, and asked Rosalie Bryant if she would like to "have a skate," she accepted and he found the love of his life. They wed in 1950 and went on to have five children: Georgia (Rich) Knerr, Florida; David (Elinor) Burns, Houston; Lori Marsicano, Las Vegas; Charles (Kelly) Burns, Illinois; and Thomas (Terry) Burns, Florida; and five grandchildren. They were married for 65 years until Rosalie passed away Aug. 7, 2017 of heart failure, at home, in Harold's arms.

Harold and Rosalie spent most of their lives raising their children and then in retirement they spent most of their time in Las Vegas, and eventually resided there. They always enjoyed visits from their children and loved to show off Vegas. They were both faithful Catholics and attended services for most of their lives at Epiphany Church in Normal Illinois. Harold also loved baseball and played his entire youth and loved watching the Cardinals play.

Harold was a fun-loving, happy person, he loved camping, traveling, life, work, people, and his family. He did his best to live four years without Rosalie and then passed. He will be deeply missed by both family and friends.

A private memorial was held for close family. Harold and Rosalie's ashes will be interred at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park in Springfield Illinois, beside his father and mother.

Memorial contributions may be made to any charity.