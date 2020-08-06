Harold L. Rotramel Jr.

BLOOMINGTON — Harold Lee Rotramel Jr. “Booze,” 66, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
He was born Jan. 19, 1954, to Harold Lee and Katherine Courtney Rotramel Sr.
He is survived by his children, Chastidy (JR) Rotramel, Melissa Rotramel-Dever, and Chris (Andrea) (Rotramel) Lancaster; grandchildren, Jeremy, Savannah, Cearra, Jhett, Hailie, Kailie, Breanna, Chris Jr., Makenzie, Isabella, Kaylee, Kiara, Trevor, Devin, Addison, Collin and Garrett; great-grandchildren, Lilliana and Archer; his siblings, Sherry (Jim) Campbell, Debbie (Dave) Dotson and Brenda Beard; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harold worked at Aamco Transmission as a mechanic. He liked racing and working on cars. His favorite sport to watch was NASCAR.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
Donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Please send any donations to East Lawn Funeral Home and they will be given to the family.
