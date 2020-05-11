Harold Long

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ATLANTA — Harold D. Long, 84, of Atlanta, passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) at Generations at Lincoln, after a short illness.

Per Harold's request no funeral or visitation will be held. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Harold Duane Long was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Atlanta, the son of Oscar Thurman and Irene Edith Godker Long. He was united in marriage for 64 years to Sue Ellen Thompson on July 7, 1955. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Jeff (Donna) Long, Lisa (John) Stuckey; three grandchildren, Kelsey (fiancé, John Pinsonnault) Long, Cody Long, Nicole (Logan) Jamison; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Norah Jamison, Millie Pinsonnault; one sister, Nancy (Bobby Joe) Horner; one brother, Kenneth Long. His beloved dog, Princess, also survives, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Mary Lou Pierce, Louise Billington, Kathleen Connelly, Margaret Musick, Mary Long; one brother, Earl Long.

Harold graduated from the Atlanta Community High School. He retired from Firestone Tire Manufacturing in Decatur after many years of service. Harold enjoyed traveling and camping.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Rescue Squad or the Atlanta Fire Department. Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta, is in charge of arrangements.

