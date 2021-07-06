PONTIAC — Harold Virgil McKinney, 78, of Pontiac, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, suddenly at his home after attending the 23rd annual McKinney reunion.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac. A visitation will be held the same day from 4 to 6 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services.

Harold was born August 26, 1942, in Hannibal, Missouri, the son of Francis Virgil and Wanda Venita (Bridgman) McKinney. He married Deborah Lynn Haag on September 26, 1992. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are: his daughters, Gini (George) Ioerger of Bayview Gardens, Pam (Kay) Rogers of East Peoria, Crystal (Scott) Scribner of Washington, and Carol (Scot) Wade of Danville; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four siblings: Larry (Carol) McKinney of Peoria, Mary Alice (Melvin) Durre of Fruitland Park, FL., Arthur (Teresa) McKinney of Stilesville, IN., and Ronald (Starla Miller) McKinney of Wooster, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Allen McKinney; one brother, Donald McKinney; and one grandson, Nicholas Rogers.

Harold was in drywall construction and a member of the IUPAT District Council 30 for 50 + years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He served as a Village Trustee in Spring Bay and Bayview Gardens for many years. He served as Chief of Police for the Village of Spring Bay for 10 years. He protected President Ronald Reagan twice, as a part-time Woodford County Police Officer. He enjoyed taking yearly trips to Mexico. He also loved his short trips he took around town in his golf cart. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Bears. He loved Nascar and especially enjoyed Tony Stewart.

Memorials in Harold's name can be made to the First United Methodist Church in Saunemin or the Livingston County Humane Society.

This obituary can be viewed, and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.