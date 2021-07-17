BLOOMINGTON — Harriet J. Evans, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:00 p.m., July 15 at Martin Health Center.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 20 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Monsignor Eric S. Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., (immediately preceding the service) Tuesday at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Harriet was born April 5, 1928 in Oak Park, the daughter of Charles E. and Gladys M. Spellman Johnson. She graduated from Lake Forest High School in 1946 and married her high school sweetheart, George L. Evans, on November 19, 1949 in Lake Forest. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on February 19, 2010.

Survivors include three children: Susan (Doug) Schultz of San Angelo, TX, Michael (Shari) Evans and Bruce (Jeanine) Evans, both of Bloomington; seven grandchildren: Steve (Holly) Schultz, Bonnie (Aaron) Huckaby and Joe (Rachel) Schultz, Katie (Jay) Grodecki and Amy (Ryan) Leischner, Megan (fiancé Matt McCauley) Evans and Kristin (Adam) Krumtinger; and thirteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her spouse and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings: Edwyn Locey Johnson, Barbara Johnson Gresham, and Nancy Johnson Sullivan.

Harriet graduated from St. Therese Hospital School of Nursing in Waukegan and was a registered nurse. She worked most of her professional years in Waukegan and Lake Forest, then continued her nursing career at St. Joseph's Hospital, Bloomington, on the Labor and Delivery unit. Harriet enthusiastically supported George during his many years as an educator, coach and Superintendent of Unit 5. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to walk, swim and play golf. She made many lifelong friends through ISU and BCC golf courses and was a former member of the Women's Golf Association at BCC, once serving as president. Harriet was always proud to have had one more hole-in-one than George.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration at Westminster Village and the medical staff at Carle Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Carle Hospice of Bloomington or Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal.

