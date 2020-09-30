Harriet O'Daffer

A funeral service for family and close friends of Harriet will be at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL, with a limited number of seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis for others who knew her. Pastors Kent and Kathy King-Nobles are officiating. Entombment is at East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. The family is receiving anyone who wants to pay their respects from 9:00 AM-10:30 AM Saturday October 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL. Due to Covid restrictions all are required to wear a mask and keep a six-foot physical distance. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to The Baby Fold, Normal, IL.