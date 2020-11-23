 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry D. Lane

Harry D. Lane

{{featured_button_text}}
Harry D. Lane

NORMAL — Harry D. Lane passed away November 14, 2020.

Surviving siblings are Greta Lane (sister), Elizabeth Richardson (sister) spouse, Joseph, Mary Tinch (sister) and Jacqueline Lane (sister). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many friends including a special friend, Debra Wilson.

Harry had retired from Funks Seed and worked at Jewel Osco. Harry had many hobbies but his all-time favorite was collecting Elvis memorabilia.

Harry was full of life and would do anything to help anyone at any time. He is a beloved son, brother, and loyal friend. He was a shining light in a sometimes dark world.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News