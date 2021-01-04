Harry Dean Breighner

Harry worked and retired as a Locomotive Engineer on the Illinois Central Railroad. He also worked part-time as a Licensed Legal Investigator, serving two terms as Director of the National Association of Legal Investigators. Harry served in the U.S. Navy, as a Radio Operator, during the Korean War. He was very patriotic and held lifetime memberships in numerous military associations. Harry was a Master Mason for 57 years, serving as a member in the York Rite College - Commandery of the Knights Templar and the Ansar Shrine Legion of Honor. Harry had a myriad of interests: he was a member of the U.S. Martial Arts Association, attaining the level of 6th Degree Black Belt in both Judo and JuJitsu; he was inducted into the U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame, receiving the Golden Life Award. Harry loved music and was an amazing dancer. He was also a member of the Land of Lincoln Barber Shop Chorus. Harry was a Leatherwork Craftsman, specializing in hand-tooled Weight-Lifting Belts as well as Barbarian and Disney Character wall hangings.