Harry E. Cantrall

A private family service will be held Thursday, January 28 at Saunemin United Methodist Church with Rev. Jane Bradford officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyslope Cemetery, Saunemin Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Saunemin United Methodist Church or the Livingston County Humane Society. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Harry was born on April 15, 1934 in Buffalo, IL, son of Harry F. and Treva (Hill) Cantrall. He married Carol Baehler on November 22, 1958 in Saunemin, IL. She survives in Pontiac, IL. Also surviving are three daughters: Lynn (Mike) Maubach of Normal, IL; Kaye (John) Lynch of Strawn, IL and Lisa (Grant Goldberg) Lanata of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren, Matthew Maubach, Erin Maubach, Nick Lanata, Tony Lanata, Daleena Coleman and Dusstin Lynch; five great grandchildren: Sonny, Devinne, Robbie, KC and Hannah. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Robert Cantrall and two sisters, Donna Jean George and Janice Ruyle.