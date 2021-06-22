FORT MEYERS, Florida — Harry L. Hinthorne, 72, of Ft. Meyers, FL, formerly of El Paso, IL, passed away at the Rehab & Healthcare Center of Cape Coral, FL on May 10, 2021.

Harry was born on May 14, 1948 in El Paso, IL to Laurence "Bud" and Viola Hinthorne. Harry married Deborah E. Wickenhauser in October of 1968. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother Viola of Roanoke, IL; two sons: Michael (Grace) Hinthorne of Oroville, WA and Erik (Amanda) Hinthorne of Algonquin, IL; five grandchildren: Paige (Elijah) Ekstedt, Abigail (Ethan) Hinthorne, Riley (Ben) De Acosta, Reid Hinthorne, Ross Hinthorne; great-grandson Jayce Ryan De Acosta; one brother, Jeff (Diane) Hinthorne of El Paso; two sisters: Ruth Rutledge and Janet (Randy) Pomeranke of Roanoke.

He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers, one sister, three brothers-in-law and two nephews.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Harry was active during the Vietnam War serving in Germany with the U.S. Army 5th Infantry Division in 1969.

Harry worked at Caterpillar for 30 years, Hudson Lumber Co. and Map Automotive. Harry and Deborah retired to Florida in 2019. He had fought Parkinson's for the past several years.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Hinthorn Cemetery at Lake Bloomington. Chuck Freeney, Jr. will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A.C. LifePoints, 2073 Veterans Rd., Morton, IL 61550 in honor of Maria, his niece who provided care and support there.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.