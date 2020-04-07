Harry Michael Johnson II
CHENOA — Harry Michael Johnson II, 31, Chenoa, died at 2:08 a.m. Monday (April 6, 2020) at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Private family services will be held with burial in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Clinic at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, or to the Harry Michael Johnson II family. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements.

Harry was born April 5, 1989, in Fairbury, the son of Harry Michael and Lynette Headley Johnson. They survive in Fairbury. He married Courtney Becker on Nov. 15, 2013, in Fairbury. She survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include his maternal grandmother, Delores Headley, Fairbury; two sisters, Heidi Jasper, DeKalb; and Dixie (Doug) Steidinger, Fairbury; two brothers, Steven (Lisa) Jasper, Champaign; and J. (Rosey) Headley, Fairbury; one uncle; three aunts; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Diesel.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and paternal grandparents.

Harry was a 2007 graduate of Prairie Central High School. He had been employed at Selig Sealing, Forrest, and operated Harry’s Hobby Shop where he made decals and shirts. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Fairbury. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, deer hunting and attending the races. He was an avid Cubs fan.

