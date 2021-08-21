Harry Walter Ziegler

BLOOMINGTON — Harry entered this world with a BANG! on July 4, 1928; the son of George W. and Kathryn (Woodward) Ziegler. He departed this life, at his home, on Friday, August 13, 2021; he was 93 years old.

Harry, at his request, will be cremated with his ashes to be interred at a future date. There will be no service at this time. Calvert Metzler Memorial Home is facilitating arrangements.

Harry grew up in Normal, IL; graduating from Metcalf, University High School, and Illinois State University. He was a cheerleader, football player, and musician, playing the trumpet, at U-High.

His parents; his older daughter, Deborah Gail Ziegler; his sister, Patricia E. O'Neal; and brother-in-law, Kenneth V. O'Neal preceded him in death.

Harry married Barbara A. Zook (Starcevic) in 1950; they were married for thirty years. He, then, married Barbara A. Parlier in 1982. Both survive. He is also survived by his younger daughter, Sue (Verle) Castle, Le Roy, IL; two grandchildren: Rebecca (Michael) Castle Vollmer and family, Alex, Kaitlyn, and Josh, in LA, and Nicholas (Marti) Castle and family, Ehlana and Lillian, in WI. He was called Tootsie by his grand and great-grandchildren, after earning the nickname from Rebecca, as a baby, because of his habit of bouncing her in her carrier and saying Toot, Toot, Toot, like a train to keep her from being scared while covered with a blanket during colder weather. Several nieces and nephews; all residing out of state also survive.

Harry was most recently employed by State Farm Insurance Company, retiring as a Systems Analyst in 1991, after 30 years of employment there.

He was in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He was stationed at White Sands Proving Grounds, New Mexico and functioned as a Corporal while there. He always said, in jest, that his MO was "MISguided Missile Repairman" (while explaining that a correctly guided missile would not NEED a repairman). Another of his famous sayings was "I still suits me" and (not being disrespective), "he lived his life in that very same manner, always suiting himself". Harry lived a long life, stubbornly independent right to the very end. He would have found it hilarious that his death occurred on Friday the 13th.

Harry believed in God and loved Nature, especially birds and bird watching; he enjoyed his family, fishing, playing chess and other board games.

He was a good man and he has earned his rest! Rest in Peace, Harry/Dad/Tootsie!