DUNLAP — Helen B. Haas, age 77, of Dunlap, IL, died on Monday, April 24, 2023, while in hospice care at her home of natural causes.

She was a daughter of Catherine (Sweeney) Haas and Fabian F. Haas of El Paso, IL. A graduate of El Paso Schools and Marycrest College in Davenport, IA. Helen taught elementary school classes in the Chicago Public Schools beginning in 1974 until her retirement in 2007. While living in Chicago, Helen was an active member of the Sheffield Neighborhood Association, a volunteer at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in the food pantry, and at Lincoln Park Zoo's Farm in the Zoo. In Dunlap, she was a member of St. Jude's parish.

Her remaining siblings include sisters: Mary (Paul) Anderson of Chicago, Margaret Haas Minnis of Naples, FL; brothers: Joseph B. Haas of Tremont, IL, Leo E. Haas of Denver, CO, and her sister-in-law, Teresa B. Haas of Davenport, IA. Helen's seventeen nieces and nephews who also survive were held by her with special affection.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn J. Caughey; and brother, Dennis M. Haas; as well as brothers-in-law: Robert Caughey and James Minnis. Sisters-in-law: Cristelle (Vaeth) Haas and Doris (Henderson) Haas also predeceased her.

The care at home was provided by Mrs. Tamia Banks with Living By Your Design, Apostolic Christian Home Care Services, Interim Healthcare of Peoria and the Carle House Hospice.

Cremation rites were accorded. Memorial Services and burial will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials in Helen's memory may be made to St. Jude's Catholic Church, 10811 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL, 61615; or to the charity of the donor's choice.

