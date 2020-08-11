Helen B. Spencer

COOKSVILLE — Helen Bernadine Spencer, 96, of Cooksville, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.
A private graveside service will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Cooksville. Memorials may be made to Cooksville Fire Department. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Blue Mound Township, the daughter of Homer and Bessie Smith Beier. She married Harlan R. Spencer on Dec. 30, 1945. He died July 25, 2007.
Surviving are her children, Larry (Cindy) Spencer, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; Terry (Ann) Spencer, Cooksville; and Diana (Jerry Alvey) Spencer, Camdenton, Missouri; grandchildren, Shelley Spencer, Brad (Eileen) Spencer, Greg (Dawn) Spencer and Tara (Pat) Hurley; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Myron Beier, Normal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Helen graduated in 1941 from Cooksville High School.
Helen was most proud of her part in the family business, Spencer Oil, Cooksville. She spent over 50 years working with her brother-in-law, Viv Spencer; husband Harlan; and son, Terry. She retired before grandsons, Greg and Luke became partners. However, she was very proud that Spencer Oil the family business will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year.
Helen loved all sports and was an avid Cubs fan.
