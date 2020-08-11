Helen B. Spencer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COOKSVILLE — Helen Bernadine Spencer, 96, of Cooksville, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.

A private graveside service will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery, Cooksville. Memorials may be made to Cooksville Fire Department. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Blue Mound Township, the daughter of Homer and Bessie Smith Beier. She married Harlan R. Spencer on Dec. 30, 1945. He died July 25, 2007.

Surviving are her children, Larry (Cindy) Spencer, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; Terry (Ann) Spencer, Cooksville; and Diana (Jerry Alvey) Spencer, Camdenton, Missouri; grandchildren, Shelley Spencer, Brad (Eileen) Spencer, Greg (Dawn) Spencer and Tara (Pat) Hurley; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Myron Beier, Normal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Helen graduated in 1941 from Cooksville High School.