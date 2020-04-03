Helen Dorethy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUDSON — Helen M. Dorethy, 81, of Hudson, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Thursday (April 2, 2020) at her home.

A graveside service will be at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EWTN Global Catholic Network.

She was born April 6, 1938, in Springfield, daughter of William Floyd and Madonna Tyson Daily. She married Donald Dorethy on May 2, 1970, in Springfield.

Surviving are her husband, Donald, Hudson; four children, Tami (F. Mallory) Hicklin, Grants Pass, Ore.; Brian (Elena) Kuhn, Miami, Fla.; Heather (E. Troy) Williams, Roswell, Ga.; and Diana Dorethy, Lucerne Valley, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Carole (Bob) Miller, Prairie View.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Judy.

Helen enjoyed the singing and the music from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables.”

