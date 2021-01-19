HOPEDALE — Helen E. Johnson age 102 of Hopedale, IL passed away at 10:10 AM on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from natural causes at the Hopedale Nursing Home, Hopedale, IL. A graveside funeral service will be 10:30 AM Thursday, January 21, 2021 at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Roger Springer will be officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Nursing Scholarship Program at Hopedale Medical Complex. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Helen was born July 23, 1918 in Hopedale, IL the daughter of Ethelbert F. and Sadie E. Tapp Wilson. She married Willard O. "Bud" Johnson in 1940. He passed away in 1969. She later married Lester Russell in Arizona in 1992. He passed away in 1998.

Surviving are her children: Lynne (Rob) Fazzini, Bloomington, IL, Steven (Belinda) Johnson, Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and her sister: Norma Rupp, Pekin, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and eight sisters.

Helen retired from The Pantagraph. She was an avid Cubs fan.

The family would like to thank the Rossi family and staff at the Hopedale Medical Complex for their care and compassion shown to Helen.