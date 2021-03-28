BLOOMINTON - Helen Ferguson Crockett, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, March 22, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center after a long illness. She had been a resident of Martin Health Center for nearly two years after moving here from Terre Haute, Indiana to be nearer to her daughter Catharine. A private memorial service with her extended family will be held at a later date.

Helen was born on April 30, 1931 to Dr. Lee Hollister Ferguson and Anne Roessler Ferguson in Shaker Heights, Ohio. After Graduating from Laurel School, she attended Grinnell College in Iowa and then Physical Therapy School at Washington University in St. Louis, graduating in 1953. Helen's father had had polio as a young man and she herself had had bilateral knee surgery as a teen causing life-long osteoarthritis of her knees, and giving her a desire to help others continue their mobility despite their disabilities. While working as a PT at Indiana University Medical School campus in Indianapolis, she met her husband, Dr. Wayne Crockett, who was at that time a medical student. They married in January of 1954 and subsequently moved to Seattle, Washington after Wayne's graduation. There, he completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine.