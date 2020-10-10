HUDSON - Helen Ilene Whitacre, 90, of Hudson, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home.

She was born October 27, 1929 in Hudson, IL to Jesse Glen and Lucina (Barnett) Vandergraft. She married Charles Whitacre on August 27, 1948 in El Paso. He survives.

Also surviving are her children Rick (Gwyneth) Whitacre of Hudson and Susan Whitacre Mathews of Hudson; six grandchildren, Mathew Davison of Normal, Mollie Webb of Wildwood, MO, Andrew Whitacre of House Springs, MO, Jessica Otto of Danvers, Ben Whitacre of Danvers, Chris Whitacre of Bloomington, IN; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Randy Whitacre and Phillip Whitacre, four brothers, Clarence “Bill”, James, Clifford, and Jerry Vandergraft; and one sister, Janelle Vandergraft Roseman.

Helen worked side by side with her beloved husband “Chuck” on several businesses. She was a Dairy Heard Improvement Supervisor, Licensed Commodity Futures Broker, and was part owner/operator of Whitacre’s Furniture in Hudson, IL.