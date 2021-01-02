BLOOMINGTON - Helen L. Mehl Wilson age 100 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 4:09 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL. A private graveside service will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2021 at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Chuck Bartlett will be officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
Helen was born July 10, 1920 in Palestine, IL the daughter of Murray and Blanche Schroy. She married Charles Eugene Mehl on June 5, 1944 in Champaign, IL. He passed away on December 1, 1971. She later married Lyle Wilson on February 25, 1989 in Bloomington, IL. He passed away October 15, 1999.
Surviving are her four children: Paula Mayfield, Grayslake, IL, Rita (Kevin Kidwell) Swearingen, Bloomington, IL, Sharon (David) Gates, Eddyville, KY, Karen (Dr. Paul) Nord Bloomington IL; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren. Charles "Sonny" Mehl, her son, preceded her in death. Helen was a beloved elementary teacher.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
