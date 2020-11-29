BLOOMINGTON — Helen M. Killian, 95 of Bloomington, passed away at 5:56 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3 at Historic St. Patrick's Church, Bloomington with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m., Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Helen was born December 17, 1924 in Bloomington, the daughter of George and Katherine Kerner Hoffman. She married Daniel E. Killian on June 19, 1954 in Bloomington and he preceded her in death on September 22, 2001.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Ellen Reeter of Bloomington, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, George Hoffman, Joe Hoffman and Martin Hauptman.