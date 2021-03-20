MINONK- Helen M. Slater, 95, of Minonk, passed away at 2:15 PM on Friday March 19, 2021 at Heritage Health Care Center in Minonk.
Her funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk. Visitation will be two hours prior to service from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Minonk Township Cemetery in Minonk. Memorials may be given to Minonk Baptist Church or to the Minonk Food Pantry. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is handling arrangements.
Helen Maxine Hall was born in Allen County, Indiana on November 21, 1925, a daughter to L.L. and Bertha Fuelling Hall. She married Murry W. Slater in Grabill, Indiana on January 29, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Surviving are her daughters: Deborah M. Cargill, Minonk, Sarah A. (Tom) Ryan, Henry, Illinois; grandchildren: Jason and Jon D Cargill, Stacy Ryan, John Stacy Ryan, Laura Freeman, John Stacy, Craig Ryan, Heather Crawford; sisters: Edna Richard, New Holland, Penn., and Juanita Hall, Columbia City, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Betty; one brother, Lloyd; and a son-in-law, Daniel Cargill.
Helen attained her registered nurse license at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital. She retired as a nurse from South Suburban Hospital in Hazelcrest, Illinois. She was an avid quilter, and she was also a member Minonk First Baptist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.