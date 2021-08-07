NORMAL — Helen Marie Frank, 66 of Normal passed away Thursday August 5, 2021, at 4:08 PM at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a Memorial Service for Helen on Friday August 13, 2021, at 11 AM at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Normal. Pastor Andrew Lindke will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 Thursday August 12, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Helen was born July 28, 1955, in Fort Madison, Iowa to Leslie Charles and Ruth Clara Werner Hall. She is survived by one daughter, Andrea (Dustin) Perdichizzi of San Jose, California, her granddaughter, Addison Perdichizzi; two brothers: John Hall of Normal and George (Chris) Hall of Ocean Park, Washington, two nieces Erica (Rich) Avery and Tricia (Tom) Mullan and her best friends Dave and Rita Houchin.

She was preceded in death by one infant sister Norma Jean Hall and one brother Robert Hall.

Helen retired from many years of service at the United States Post Office as a supervisor. She loved gardening and playing her music loud. She adored her granddaughter and daughter. Helen was a person full of compassion and had a kind heart and a great sense of humor.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

