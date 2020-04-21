Helen Reising Tschosik

Helen was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Fairbury, to E. Clarence and Mary Kurtenbach Reising. She spent her childhood in Piper City, Chatsworth and the Sterling area. She graduated from Sterling High School and she attended Hurley School of Beauty Culture, becoming a licensed beautician. She married Victor J. Tschosik on March 31, 1951, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. Victor and Helen moved to rural Piper City in 1954, where they farmed. Later in life she worked for Nichols Homeshield in Chatsworth for 14 years.