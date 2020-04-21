PIPER CITY — Helen Reising Tschosik, 89, formerly of rural Piper City, died at 8:53 a.m. Monday (April 20, 2020) in Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks Nursing Home, Elgin, following a short illness.
Helen was born Jan. 1, 1931, in Fairbury, to E. Clarence and Mary Kurtenbach Reising. She spent her childhood in Piper City, Chatsworth and the Sterling area. She graduated from Sterling High School and she attended Hurley School of Beauty Culture, becoming a licensed beautician. She married Victor J. Tschosik on March 31, 1951, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. Victor and Helen moved to rural Piper City in 1954, where they farmed. Later in life she worked for Nichols Homeshield in Chatsworth for 14 years.
Survivors include children, Michael Tschosik, Rantoul; Tim Tschosik, Richardson, Texas; Tom Tschosik, Paxton; Larry (Maricarmen) Tschosik, Champaign; Marsha (Darryl) Johnson, Rockford; Lois (Randy) Sellek, Thomasboro; Eric (Toni) Tschosik, Algonquin; and Lynn Tschosik, Avon, Ind.; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Anne (Jim) Middleton, Walnut; Paul (Kathy) Reising, Prairie du Chien, Wis.; Francis (Patricia) Reising, Lake Mills, Wis.; Doris (Kenneth Jr.) Wolff, Lake Mills, Wis.; Rose (Delaine) Budig, Lake Mills, Wis.; and Marjorie Reising, Madison, Wis. She is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor; infant son, David; her parents; and siblings, Mary Louise Reising, Joseph Reising and John Reising.
She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City and Council of Catholic Women. She was St. Peter's woman of the year in 1998.
Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Highland Oaks Nursing Home and the staff of JourneyCare for their compassion and care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Piper City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman, assisted the family.
