HOPEDALE — Henrietta Canopy, 86, of Hopedale, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at St. Clara's Rehab & Senior Care in Lincoln.

She was born January 23, 1935 in Stanford to Lewis Henry and Minnie Gladys Hulvey May. She married Dale R. Canopy on June 25, 1955 in Minier and he passed away January 3, 1991.

Surviving are one son, Alan (Barbara) Canopy of Hopedale; one daughter, Alice Canopy of Normal; five grandchildren: Erin (William) Bailey of Canton, Nicholas (Bethany) Canopy of Pekin, Joshua (Sarah) Canopy of Peoria, Laura Canopy of Springfield, and Janelle Canopy of Nashville, TN; four great-grandchildren: Brinley Meyers of Pekin, Waylon Canopy of Pekin, Maverick Bailey of Canton, and Crew Bailey of Canton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Roberta Canopy; and one sister, Marilyn May.

Henrietta was a homemaker and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing Bingo, and was an avid spectator of her grandchildren's sporting events.

She was always ready to care for others, especially her family.