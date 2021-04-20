BLOOMINGTON — Henrietta "Hank" Irene Phillips, 90 of Bloomington died Thursday April 8, 2021 at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

She was born December 6, 1930 in Mason City, IL to Lois (Myers) Etherton and Everett S. Etherton. She married James Phillips May 8, 1949 in Mason City. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2019.

Surviving are her children: Carol Munson (Don), Randy Phillips, Andrea Kodis (Ken); her grandchildren: Lindsey, Kellen, Shelby, Molly and Peggy; and great-grandchildren: Savannah, Brooklyn, Bronx, Alyssa and Chelsea.

Hank worked at Caterpillar for 30 years retiring as a Benefits Specialist. She loved playing cards and games with her Florida friends and especially with her grandkids and great grandkids. She and Jim loved traveling and in their younger years loved to go dancing to the big bands. They spent many of their retirement years enjoying life on the ocean at their condo on Jensen Beach, FL. She was a member of Covell Community Church.

A graveside service will be held in early June at the Mason City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the McLean County Humane Society, WGLT Radio, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

