Henry Arthur Sechrest, Jr.

Art is survived by his daughters: Stacey (Darron) Hill of Normal, and Shawn Sechrest of Bloomington; granddaughters: Caitlin (Iain) McElrath and Holly (Shawn) Rhodes; great-grandchildren: Flynn and Asa McElrath. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Mary Royse of Maryville, TN, and Cindy Sechrest of Bridgeport, IL; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, parents and brother Dean Sechrest.

Art graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture Communication from the University of Illinois in 1959. After college he worked for the Richland County Extension Service in Olney, IL as farm advisor and started his radio career with WVLN Radio, Olney. In 1966, the family moved to Bloomington where Art worked as public relations manager for FS and later moved to the information division of the Illinois Agricultural Association. In 1978, Art joined the news department of WJBC Radio as farm director. He was glad to be a part of "The Spirit Of McLean County" and sharing with listeners all aspects of the rich agriculture heritage of Illinois. It was during this time he owned and operated Farm Radio Illinois and was a columnist for Woodall's Trailer Travel Magazine.