BLOOMINGTON — Henry E. Bruens, 75, of Bloomington passed away on August 18, 2021. He was born to Walter and Louise (Scherf) Bruens on February 2, 1946 in Woodworth, IL.

Henry attended Donovan High School and later went on to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Illinois State University. After graduation from college, Henry enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. After his service, Henry went on to work a long and fulfilling career with Country Financial for 39 years and maintained membership with St. John's Lutheran Church, the Community Cancer Center of Bloomington, and the Monday Night Bowling League. He loved to garden and kept a beautiful flower garden and had a talent for photography, participating in wedding events, retirement parties, and community cancer events. Henry will be missed by everyone and fondly remembered for his geniality and hard work.

Henry is survived by his siblings: Linda (Carl) Brazell of Milford, Harlan (Merridee) Bruens of Bloomington, Eugene (Helen) Bruens of Watseka, Randy Bruens of Sibley; eight nephews; seven nieces; and numerous great-nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers; one sister; and two nephews.

A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Deacon Lyn Ahearn and burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1102 Airport Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. John's Lutheran Church and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.