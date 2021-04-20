BLOOMINGTON — Henry Hogan Hanson, 81, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday April 18, 2021 at his home.

There will be a visitation Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church in Normal from 10 AM -12 PM followed by the funeral service at 12:30 PM. Pastor Jason Smith will officiate. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 3 PM Thursday. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Henry was born August 7, 1939 in Thief River Falls, MN to Fritz and Anna Hanson. He married Madelyn Callahan on July 1, 1962 in Lebanon, OR. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Eric (Beth) Hanson of Normal, Craig Hanson of Bloomington; grandchildren: Sarah (Brandon Quarles) Buhlig of Normal, Dan (Paloma) Hanson of Bloomington, Molly Hanson of St. Louis, Jack Hanson and Lindy Hanson of Bloomington; great grandchildren: Elizabeth Buhlig, Alexander Quarles, and Raphael Hanson; and two nephews: Greg (Nicole) Hanson of Silverton, OR and Jeff Hanson of Dallas, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Howard Hanson.