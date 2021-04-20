BLOOMINGTON — Henry Hogan Hanson, 81, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday April 18, 2021 at his home.
There will be a visitation Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church in Normal from 10 AM -12 PM followed by the funeral service at 12:30 PM. Pastor Jason Smith will officiate. Entombment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum at 3 PM Thursday. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Henry was born August 7, 1939 in Thief River Falls, MN to Fritz and Anna Hanson. He married Madelyn Callahan on July 1, 1962 in Lebanon, OR. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons: Eric (Beth) Hanson of Normal, Craig Hanson of Bloomington; grandchildren: Sarah (Brandon Quarles) Buhlig of Normal, Dan (Paloma) Hanson of Bloomington, Molly Hanson of St. Louis, Jack Hanson and Lindy Hanson of Bloomington; great grandchildren: Elizabeth Buhlig, Alexander Quarles, and Raphael Hanson; and two nephews: Greg (Nicole) Hanson of Silverton, OR and Jeff Hanson of Dallas, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Howard Hanson.
He graduated from Dallas High School in Dallas, OR and then attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, OR where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education and met his future wife Madelyn in graduate school. After teaching a partial year in Tillamook, OR he attended the Air Force Office Training School to begin his four years of service as an Air Force Officer. After leaving the service he taught Evelyn Woods Reading Dynamics in Salem, OR. He then started his career with State Farm Insurance in 1968 at the Regional Office in Salem. He was transferred to Corporate Headquarters in August of that year and moved his family to Bloomington where he worked until his retirement in 2004.
Henry loved his family and interacting with them and especially reading to the youngest members. In recent years he always had a story to tell.
He enjoyed reading and studying his Bible and related references, writing stories and poetry and serving. He was an active member of Eastview Christian Church having served many years as an Elder, Bible School Teacher, Small Group Leader, Spirit Lifters' Leader and several other areas. His mission trips to Vienna and especially to Russia were important to him. After retiring he wrote a book "Flashes of Faith Flashes of Doubt" reminiscing his journey of faith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Eastview Christian Church at 1500 Airport Road in Normal, IL 61761.
