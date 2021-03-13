NORMAL — Henry Stanley Wright, 84 of Normal passed away at 1:53 AM on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Advocate Bromenn in Normal.

There was a graveside service for Henry on Monday March 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Pastor Monte Bowers officiated. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a Celebration of Life will be held March 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at West Twin Grove Church in Bloomington. Pastor Monte Bowers and Pastor Len will officiate. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Henry was born March 17, 1936 in Pennsville, New Jersey to Issac and Elizabeth Hann Wright. He is survived by his fiancee Doris Cropp of Normal, his son Linwood Wright of Wesley Chapel, FL; two granddaughters: Katherine and Lauren Wright; and one sister Alice Elwell of Millville, New Jersey; as well as his nieces: Debi, Liz and Rebecca and his nephew Danny. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Linwood and Edward; and one sister Gladys.