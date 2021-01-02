DECATUR - Henry T. Olson, 93, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Henry was born on June 11, 1927. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII from 1945-1946. Henry was a postal worker for 38 years in Normal, Monticello and the Champaign offices.

He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Ramona; his two daughters: Ramona (Roger) Roberson of Scottsdale, AZ and Linda (fiance, Steve West) Olson of Decatur, IL; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and his brother Harry Olson of Michigan.

A Celebration of Life will be held in June.