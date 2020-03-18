Henry Wright

NORMAL — Henry Stanley Wright, 84, of Normal, passed away at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

There will be a graveside service for Henry at 11 a.m. Monday at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Pastor Monte Bowers will officiate. A celebration of life will be at a later date at West Twin Grove Church, Bloomington. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard at the church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.

Henry was born March 17, 1936, in Pennsville, N.J., to Issac and Elizabeth Hann Wright. He is survived by his fiancée, Doris Cropp, Normal; his son, Linwood Wright, Wesley Chapel, Fla.; two granddaughters, Katherine and Laura Wright; and one sister, Alice Elwell, Millville, N.J.; as well as his nieces, Debi, Liz and Rebecca; and his nephew, Danny.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Linwood and Edward, and one sister, Gladys.

Henry was an accountant in Bloomington for many years, operating American Tax and Accounting from 1972-2011. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Berlin crisis.

Henry attended both Grace Church, Normal, and West Twin Grove Church, Bloomington.