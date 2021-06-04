Herman J. Steffen

He was the son of the late Ed and Louise (Streitmatter) Steffen, and later his step-mother, the late Rose (Rieger) Steffen. Also preceding him in death were four siblings brothers: Edward, Elmer and Raymond Steffen; and sister Edith Zimmerman.

Herman married Marilyn Wood in Bloomington IL on November 4, 1950, and they enjoyed over 70 years together. His wife, Marilyn, survives him and currently lives in Cape Coral, FL. They graciously shared their home with many family members and friends in Miami Spring, FL, where they resided for over 65 years. Herman served in the U.S. Marine Corps post-war in the Pacific. He later began a life-long construction career in the Miami area. He leaves behind precious memories for all of those who knew him. He will be greatly missed.